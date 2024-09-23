Vote! Who will be promoted player of the year?

Constantin Möstl - handball, promotion with the ÖHB team to the main round of the European Championship

from Vienna, born on April 1, 2000

The Vienna native's performances in goal for the ÖHB at the European Championships in January 2024 were outstanding. With his saves, the goalkeeper drove his opponents to despair and the red-white-red fans to jubilation. The highlight was certainly the 22:22 against the hosts in the main round after successfully completing the preliminary round. With a total of 81 saves, the Viennese was even the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Möstl was named Player of the Match four times during the European Championships.