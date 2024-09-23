Bontus, Hudson, Möstl
Vote! Who will be promoted player of the year?
Who will be the rising star of the year? The question will be answered on October 3 at the Lotterien Sporthilfe Gala in the Wiener Stadthalle. But you decide! Vote here (below)!
The following candidates are up for selection:
Valentin Bontus - sailing, kitesurfing, Olympic champion
from Perchtoldsdorf, born on February 1, 2001
The Lower Austrian's star rose at the Olympic Games in Paris with the gold medal. Previously only known to real kitesurfing enthusiasts, the 23-year-old won the hearts of local sports fans not only by winning the Formula Kite class, but also with his easy-going manner.
Victoria Hudson. Athletics, javelin throw, European Championship gold
from Hainburg an der Donau, born on May 28, 1996
The Lower Austrian celebrated her greatest success to date this year with the European Championship title. Hudson also improved the Austrian record to 66.06 meters, which puts her fourth in the world's best list for the year. For the second time in a row, the 28-year-old qualified for the Diamond League final - in the end she was delighted to finish fourth, just ten centimeters short of the podium.
Constantin Möstl - handball, promotion with the ÖHB team to the main round of the European Championship
from Vienna, born on April 1, 2000
The Vienna native's performances in goal for the ÖHB at the European Championships in January 2024 were outstanding. With his saves, the goalkeeper drove his opponents to despair and the red-white-red fans to jubilation. The highlight was certainly the 22:22 against the hosts in the main round after successfully completing the preliminary round. With a total of 81 saves, the Viennese was even the best goalkeeper of the tournament. Möstl was named Player of the Match four times during the European Championships.
Now it's your turn! Who do you vote for? You can vote here:
Voting runs until September 29. The winner of the "NIKI" will be announced on stage at the Lotterien Sporthilfe Gala.
