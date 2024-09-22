Vorteilswelt
Battle among ÖSV eagles

Double winner Aigner wants to claim his World Cup place

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 17:35

Ski jumper Clemens Aigner is on cloud nine. After Saturday's victory, the Tyrolean was also unbeatable on Sunday in Stams. He won the Continental Cup competition ahead of Frenchman Foubert and compatriot Jonas Schuster. Now Aigner wants to secure a place in the ÖSV World Cup team.

comment0 Kommentare

"Finally it worked out here too," grinned ski jumper Clemens Aigner after his two victories within 24 hours at the Continental Cup in Stams.

The Wipptal native celebrated his first success in the second Eagle League in August 2015; the Stams pupil had to wait nine years for this feeling when jumping at home: "When you know a hill inside out, it's really very difficult to perform at your best in a competition."

With the double on his home hill, the 31-year-old Tyrolean goes into the hill season finale in Klingenthal (Germany) on September 28 and 29 with a 167-point lead: "Things are looking good for me."

Zitat Icon

The World Cup is my big goal, unfortunately it didn't work out last fall.

Skispringer Clemens Aigner

This trophy is only a minor matter for Clemens, a starting place in the Austrian World Cup line-up is much more important to him: "That's my big goal, unfortunately it didn't work out last year in the fall."

At the moment, Aigner is ahead of teammates Manuel Fettner (260) and Daniel Huber (238) in the battle for a so-called quota place with 272 points: "Things are looking good for whoever gets the quota."

The current top form is no coincidence. After analyzing the season, the young father changed his package with material and technique: "My basic jump is more stable. I'm no longer dependent on achieving a great jump."

Meghann Wadsak from Vienna flew to third place twice in Stams. (Bild: Ski Austria )
Meghann Wadsak from Vienna flew to third place twice in Stams.
(Bild: Ski Austria )

Great confirmation
Meghann Wadsak was also in excellent form in the second women's Continental Cup jumping competition. One day after her first podium finish, the 17-year-old from Vienna flew to third place again on Sunday behind the French winner Josephine Pagnier and the German Agnes Reisch: "I knew that I could compete well here this weekend in Stams, but you have to get it on the hill first. I managed to do that and so I'm really very happy now."

