Double winner Aigner wants to claim his World Cup place

Great confirmation

Meghann Wadsak was also in excellent form in the second women's Continental Cup jumping competition. One day after her first podium finish, the 17-year-old from Vienna flew to third place again on Sunday behind the French winner Josephine Pagnier and the German Agnes Reisch: "I knew that I could compete well here this weekend in Stams, but you have to get it on the hill first. I managed to do that and so I'm really very happy now."