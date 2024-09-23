After 0:1 against Linz
Bähre criticizes the attitude of his teammates
Altach's playmaker Mike Bähre had clear words after the 0:1 against BW Linz. Because the morale of all his team-mates is not right, says the German, who had a very mixed start to the new Bundesliga season with the Rheindörfler.
The international break obviously didn't go particularly well for SCR Altach. Not so much because of the results, but rather the performances in the previous week at GAK and on Saturday against BW Linz were of manageable quality. Mike Bähre believes he knows the reason for this: "In terms of attitude, obviously not everyone is at 100 percent. But we need that to be able to achieve appropriate results in the Bundesliga."
The fact is that the Rheindörfler's offense has produced very little in the last two games. They managed two shots on goal against Linz, but none found their way into the net. It didn't help that Ronivaldo scored the golden goal from Linz's only shot on goal. And let his team celebrate on the journey home to Upper Austria. For one day, last year's promoted team even topped the Bundesliga table.
Similar to the previous year
Incidentally, Altacher also weakened last year after the first international break. In the twelve games up to the winter break, Standfest's team only won twice - against Austria Vienna and Austria Lustenau. Three games ended in draws and six were lost.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
