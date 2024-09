Who wants to read along in encrypted messengers

The thwarting of an Islamist terrorist attack at the beginning of August and the subsequent cancellation of US pop star Taylor Swift's concert series in Vienna have led to a political debate on the topic of messengers: In order to better combat terrorism, access to encrypted communication on WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram is needed, according to the demand from the ÖVP-led Ministry of the Interior. But this would require government spyware to look into private cell phones - a scenario that opponents of surveillance vehemently reject. We shed light on the rift that runs through the party landscape when it comes to surveillance - and reconstruct a remarkable change of heart among the Freedom Party.