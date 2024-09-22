Porn to blame?
London: Rape victims are getting younger and younger
A frightening trend: rape victims in Great Britain are getting younger and younger. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper blames this on easily accessible, violent pornography.
The drastic material that young men have access to online influences the way they treat girls and women and changes their view of sexuality. In addition, schools and parents are failing to teach them what sexual behavior is acceptable, Cooper told the Times newspaper. Between April 2023 and March 2024, more girls aged 14 were raped than any other age group, the newspaper reported, citing official government figures. There was no information on the age of the alleged perpetrators.
Online platforms violate "moral obligations"
Cooper also criticized online platforms and chat providers for violating their "moral obligation" to protect young people. Profits were more important to them than stopping the dissemination of recordings showing the sexual abuse of minors, said the minister from the Social Democratic Labor Party.
According to figures from 31 of the 43 police forces in England and Wales, a total of 1458 girls aged 14 reported rape in 2023/24, more than at any other age. In the same period last year, the number of reports was highest among 15-year-olds. Overall, around a third of the 31,600 people who reported a rape were aged 18 or younger.
According to estimates by aid organizations, almost 800,000 women and girls in the UK are victims of sexual violence every year.
