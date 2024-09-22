Local residents in Strobl fight against landfill plans

On Friday, the citizens' initiative hosted a discussion in the Strobl reading room. "The room was packed with more than 100 people, there wasn't room for everyone," describes the Strobl resident. Representatives of all local parties spoke out against the landfill at the event. Local residents and politicians were a little relieved, as the state extended the objection period, which had ended on Friday. "We can now submit further objections until the end of October and we will," said the citizens' initiative.