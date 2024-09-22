With expert opinion:
Local residents in Strobl fight against landfill plans
Opponents of a landfill site planned in Strobl have achieved an interim success. They are continuing to mobilize against the project on the B158. A discussion on the topic completely filled the reading room of the municipality, that's how much the plans are burning under the residents' nails.
You all want to build, but you don't want the excavation." Sentences like this can be heard in Strobl these days. But much louder are those who don't want the excavated material from a Flachgau construction company as a wall on the B158.
At least not in Strobl-Aigen with access via the old main road, according to a citizens' initiative founded there. "At 5.40 meters wide, the road is too narrow for trucks driving to and from the landfill. Many children walk along it and there isn't even a sidewalk," says spokesman Othmar Berner. He and around 80 fellow campaigners are vehemently opposing the plans.
On Friday, the citizens' initiative hosted a discussion in the Strobl reading room. "The room was packed with more than 100 people, there wasn't room for everyone," describes the Strobl resident. Representatives of all local parties spoke out against the landfill at the event. Local residents and politicians were a little relieved, as the state extended the objection period, which had ended on Friday. "We can now submit further objections until the end of October and we will," said the citizens' initiative.
Like the local residents, the new SPÖ mayor Harald Humer is hoping to prevent the project at the planned location. A lawyer commissioned by the municipality has already stopped similar landfill plans in Henndorf for the time being. "We will now refer to this. It's about the safety of pedestrians, schoolchildren and cyclists. We will submit another expert opinion to the state in October," says the head of the village. Perhaps another location would be suitable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
