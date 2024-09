Professional cyclist (24) hit by van – dead

Carapaz bids farewell

In 2021, Pozo finished twelfth in the national cycling championship and won the "Vuelta a Colombia" in the same year. In addition to numerous fans who shared their condolences, Richard Carapaz, Olympic champion in Tokyo, also wrote on X: "Deeply saddened by the death of our colleague Kevin Pozo, who was run over on our roads while pursuing his dreams on his bike. I would like to express my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and friends."