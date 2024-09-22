Already the fifth...
Another meagre draw for the Lustenau team
Austria Lustenau just don't want to play at home, and they only managed a 0-0 draw against Sturm Graz. This time, the Green-Whites even missed a penalty in the final stages of the game...
Austria's home curse continues. The fans also waited in vain for a full success against Sturm Graz II. The disappointing 0-0 draw was the fourth draw at the ImmoAgentur Stadium in Bregenz, which will probably no longer be Lustenau's favorite venue. A missed penalty by Leo Mikic ten minutes before the end was synonymous with this. Konstantin Schopp, the son of LASK coach Markus Schopp, had the ball bounce into his hand in the penalty area. Visiting keeper Matteo Bignetti deflected the ball into the bottom left corner for a corner.
"It's a shame that it came at a time when we were well in the game," said coach Martin Brenner after the final whistle, bemoaning the fact that they once again failed to secure a full win at home. "At home, we simply have the pressure of having to win the game. The expectations are huge. That seems to paralyze us. Not much is missing, but that certain something."
Absolutely lean fare
Against the youth team of Champions League participants Sturm Graz - some of the players were still playing in the Youth League on Thursday - the home side only got going after the break. In the first 45 minutes, Austria offered the 1811 spectators absolutely meagre fare. Apart from a challenge on Mikic in the penalty area, which referee Stjepan Bosnjak did not consider worthy of a penalty, nothing happened. There was a lack of pace and passion, the performance was comparable to slow-motion soccer.
It was only after the break that Lustenau applied more pressure - but it was not enough for victory. In the end, the visitors had the better opportunities.
