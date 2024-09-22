Doctor after the flood: “I can no longer carry on”

Health centers also affected by the storm

However, Mrass is by no means the only doctor in Lower Austria to be affected by the floods. According to the Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), three other contractual partners in the districts of Amstetten, Lilienfeld and Tulln had to close for a longer period of time. Eight doctors were unable to open their practices for two days and 20 were unable to see their patients for at least one day.