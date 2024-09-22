Cleaning instead of school after terrible floods

Children thanked us

They worked there for hours in several groups, even at neighbors' houses. Four houses were cleaned. "You can't imagine what it looks like there. In terms of humanity, the children learned more than in a school year," says Grecksamer: "But the best thing was that the children thanked us on Monday evening for letting them go on the trip." The school has set up a donation account so that it can continue to help and further drying equipment will also be brought to Lower Austria.