"Herzensmensch" campaign
These Lower Austrian associations need your support now
Voting is already underway for the most popular "Herzensmensch" associations of 2024. Vote now!
During the storms last week, it became clear that Together, even seemingly hopeless situations can be overcome. This shows how important the fire departments - but also the local clubs - are. You can currently vote for ten blue and yellow groups as part of the "Krone"'s "Herzensmensch" campaign.
Many of them helped themselves during the floods and lent a hand. But in many groups, active club life continues - or must continue: The Mobile Hospice in Triestingtal and the surrounding area, for example, ensures that elderly people are treated with dignity in their final years. The volunteers of the association, which was founded in 2002, accompany the dying, the seriously ill and the grieving in 15 communities.
Ukraine help from "home"
A great deal of love, empathy and commitment goes into the important work of the highly trained volunteers, who are coordinated by Bernadette Schwent. Another example is the Rasom association, which looks after refugees from Ukraine. This is because Russia's war of aggression continues right on Europe's borders. Together, they want to help refugees from Ukraine in the industrial district.
Maria Hönigsberger and Theodora Werner organize regulars' tables and leisure activities from Berndorf, help with learning German and integration into the job market and much more. Joint leisure activities and events round off the offer and sometimes make people forget their worries for a while.
Charitable projects in the region
The "Friends of Herrieder Straße in Melk" also continue to be involved. Together they organize a colourful street festival in the town. Around 1000 visitors are welcomed every year. The proceeds from the event go to charitable projects in the region - gifts are also organized for children. "They are involved in many activities throughout the year and ensure cohesion and sociability," they say.
The "Cycling without Age" association in Klosterneuburg is dedicated to (healthy) mobility. Starting in Copenhagen, the initiative has now also arrived in the city on the Danube. It invites older people and those with limited mobility to explore their surroundings by bicycle rickshaw. With specially trained guides, you can enjoy free excursions with the "wind in your hair".
Appointments are also arranged for the residents of three retirement homes, and these and six other associations can currently be voted for in the "Herzensmensch" voting by "Krone" and the Lower Austria Volunteer Center. Attractive prizes await the three main winners.
