Danger of explosion
Huge swarm of drones haunts Russia
According to the Ministry of Defense, Russia has shot down more than 100 Ukrainian drones in various regions of the country. In the Krasnodar region near the border, an entire village had to be evacuated. Meanwhile in Ukraine, at least three people were killed and three others injured in new Russian missile attacks on the town of Kryvyi Rih in the south, according to local authorities.
According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian air defense shot down 53 drones in the Bryansk region alone. In the Krasnodar region, 18 drones were intercepted, and a total of 101 in the various regions.
The governor of the Krasnodar region, Wenjamin Kondratjew, announced that an emergency shelter would be set up in the city of Tichorezk for people who had to leave their homes. He did not say what exactly burned and exploded.
Ukraine has repeatedly attacked targets in Russia, including ammunition depots and fuel depots, in its defensive campaign against Moscow's war of aggression, which has been going on for more than two and a half years, in order to stop military supplies.
The situation in the Krasnodar region:
A partial travel warning is still in place for the Russian administrative regions bordering Ukraine (Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov, Krasnodar), according to the Austrian Foreign Ministry. There have been drone attacks and explosions in these areas. As a rule, travel warnings are only issued in special crisis situations if there is a general threat to life and limb.
Dead and injured in Russian attacks on Kryvyi Rih
According to local authorities, at least three people have been killed and three others injured in new Russian missile attacks on the town of Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine. The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, announced on Telegram that a twelve-year-old boy was among the dead. The attack with Iskander-M missiles and guided missiles took place in the middle of the night.
Lysak published several pictures of houses lying in ruins. A search is underway for people buried in the rubble, it said. The industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, where President Volodymyr Zelensky was born, has repeatedly been the target of Russian attacks in Moscow's war of aggression, which has been going on for more than two and a half years.
During the night, several regions of Ukraine once again reported air alerts due to Russian attacks. The Ukrainian air defense spoke of 25 attacks in total. Five missiles and eleven drones were intercepted, it said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
