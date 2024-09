Puch convincing at full length against Bramberg

Despite a mediocre performance, Grödig won 2:1 at Hallwang, handing the promoted team their fifth defeat in a row. "That certainly wasn't our best performance, maybe we were also tired," said Grödig coach Arsim Deliu. This was another reason why he gave his players a few days off. "They should forget about soccer for a while, let themselves get a turnip," Deliu alluded to Rupertikirtag.