Financial deficit
Caritas hands over nursing home in Admont to private owners
Changes at the nursing home in Frauenberg (municipality of Admont): Caritas is handing over the home to a private operator on November 1. However, nothing will change for staff and residents, it is emphasized.
First the announced closure of the dementia day center in Graz, then the withdrawal from the mobile care sector (which will be taken over by Volkshilfe) - now Styrian Caritas is implementing yet another change in the care sector: The home in Frauenberg (municipality of Admont) will be handed over to a private operator on November 1: the Mavida Group from Carinthia.
The 30 employees and 36 residents have been informed in the past few days; nothing will change for them. There is a one-year protection against dismissal for the staff. "The predominant feeling was relief that things are continuing after rumors of a closure had caused unrest," says Caritas.
Pandemic, difficult structural substance, staff shortage
Caritas President Nora Tödtling-Musenbichler explains the background: "We took over the care home from Admont Abbey at the beginning of 2020 - just before the difficult coronavirus pandemic began. It has a difficult structure with three floors." This means more staff are needed. In addition, the state's standard cost model, which is based on 70 beds, puts small homes at a financial disadvantage.
A financial deficit therefore remains, in addition to the constant lack of staff. After four years, the decision was made: "We are returning the home to the foundation." It has found a new sponsor in Mavida. "A good solution," says Tödtling-Musenbichler.
Other residential care homes remain
The 15 other Caritas care homes in Styria with 850 employees will remain, she assures us. A new location can also be envisaged in the Liezen district in particular - as a kind of replacement for Rottenmann. The home there has been uninhabitable since water damage a year ago and is no longer likely to be renovated by the municipality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.