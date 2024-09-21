Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Conference in Carinthia

Scientists want to achieve a turnaround in construction

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 10:01

For two days, everything will once again revolve around the "Landscape of Knowledge" organized by the Carinthian Science Association at Lake Weissensee. This time, the meeting will focus on the circular economy. And how to operate more sustainably.

comment0 Kommentare

"This time, we are focusing on the complex topic of the circular economy - how can companies manage to no longer just be climate-neutral, but rather repairing," says Horst Peter Groß, President of the Carinthian Science Association, which is organizing the "Landscape of Knowledge" at Lake Weissensee from 9 to 11 October.

Since its premiere in 2013, its aim has been to discuss global challenges at a regional level and, in the best case, to solve them. This time, more than 120 participants from business, science and politics are focusing on "Regenerative restructuring of the economy and society".

Dr. Horst Groß and Sophia Fritzer from the Science Association (Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)
Dr. Horst Groß and Sophia Fritzer from the Science Association
(Bild: Wassermann Kerstin)

Focus on the natural cycle
Behind this are exciting approaches to a necessary change in materials and construction. The recent flood disasters are yet another reminder of how land sealing, construction sins and interventions in the ecosystem can take their toll - and that less can be more. "Wood, stone, brick and clay are part of the natural cycle - plastic and concrete are not," says Groß, who was also able to win over star architect Werner Sobek for the lectern.

Some Carinthian companies are already working intensively on how they can make their production more environmentally friendly and actually regenerative - or did you know that there will be traffic signs made of natural fibers at the new Koralm railroad stations? Five companies have been nominated for the KWF Sustainability Award, which will be presented at Lake Weissensee. The "Kärntner Krone" will be presenting them all soon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kerstin Wassermann
Kerstin Wassermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf