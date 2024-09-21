Conference in Carinthia
Scientists want to achieve a turnaround in construction
For two days, everything will once again revolve around the "Landscape of Knowledge" organized by the Carinthian Science Association at Lake Weissensee. This time, the meeting will focus on the circular economy. And how to operate more sustainably.
"This time, we are focusing on the complex topic of the circular economy - how can companies manage to no longer just be climate-neutral, but rather repairing," says Horst Peter Groß, President of the Carinthian Science Association, which is organizing the "Landscape of Knowledge" at Lake Weissensee from 9 to 11 October.
Since its premiere in 2013, its aim has been to discuss global challenges at a regional level and, in the best case, to solve them. This time, more than 120 participants from business, science and politics are focusing on "Regenerative restructuring of the economy and society".
Focus on the natural cycle
Behind this are exciting approaches to a necessary change in materials and construction. The recent flood disasters are yet another reminder of how land sealing, construction sins and interventions in the ecosystem can take their toll - and that less can be more. "Wood, stone, brick and clay are part of the natural cycle - plastic and concrete are not," says Groß, who was also able to win over star architect Werner Sobek for the lectern.
Some Carinthian companies are already working intensively on how they can make their production more environmentally friendly and actually regenerative - or did you know that there will be traffic signs made of natural fibers at the new Koralm railroad stations? Five companies have been nominated for the KWF Sustainability Award, which will be presented at Lake Weissensee. The "Kärntner Krone" will be presenting them all soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
