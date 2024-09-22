Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 14:30: WSG Tirol vs. Red Bull Salzburg
7th round in Austria's Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host FC Red Bull Salzburg. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Three competitive games without a win, two defeats in a row: Red Bull Salzburg are facing an unusual situation after their botched start to the league phase of the Champions League at Sparta Prague. The away match of the 7th Bundesliga round at WSG Tirol should therefore provide positive headlines again. "It's clear to us that we have to do better and show a reaction," said Salzburg coach Pepijn Lijnders.
"It's important for us to put our finger in the wound!"
The championship is a very important competition. "We want to prove to everyone that we can continue to grow," emphasized the Dutchman. In Prague, his young squad made many individual mistakes in defense and also lacked penetration in offense. "It's important for us to analyze our last game in detail and put our finger in the wound," said the 41-year-old on Friday.
Instead of the hoped-for opening win against one of the supposedly easier opponents in the "premier class", there was bitter disappointment. Just like before in the championship with the 2:3 at Rapid. According to the statistics, another setback for the "Bulls" is not to be expected. They have won ten of their eleven league encounters against WSG to date, with 40 goals scored underlining their dominance. "We're going into the match as favorites, but that doesn't mean much. We have to show on the pitch that we are better and that we really want to win," said attacking player Oscar Gloukh.
The clearly targeted three points would have to be hard-earned. The Israeli could play a key role, having been directly involved in at least one goal in each of his last five league appearances. The extent to which rotation will play a role for Lijnders, who warned of the opponent's "pace, especially on the wings", remains to be seen. With Mads Bidstrup, Fernando, Daouda Guindo, Takumu Kawamura, Maurits Kjaergaard and Aleksa Terzic all missing, the personnel situation is still not rosy.
"We won't have many chances to score!"
Only Tobias Anselm and Yannick Vötter are out for the Tyroleans. WSG coach Philipp Semlic has been following Salzburg's performance in the "premier class" with great interest recently. "We won't have many chances to score, but we have to make the most of them consistently and with a cool head, as Sparta Prague have shown. Then a game often changes." The Tyroleans' only win against Salzburg was a 3-2 victory at the Tivoli on April 21, 2021. "We are aware of the challenge. I am convinced that we have a chance, even if the probability of winning is not that high," said Semlic.
A "top-class performance" is needed to take home something worthwhile. Good compactness and a bold forward play are necessary. "We know that if we manage to break their first and second line of pressing, we can always be dangerous," said the WSG coach, who described Liverpool's influence on Salzburg through Liijnders as "exciting".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.