LIVE from 14:30: WSG Tirol vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Instead of the hoped-for opening win against one of the supposedly easier opponents in the "premier class", there was bitter disappointment. Just like before in the championship with the 2:3 at Rapid. According to the statistics, another setback for the "Bulls" is not to be expected. They have won ten of their eleven league encounters against WSG to date, with 40 goals scored underlining their dominance. "We're going into the match as favorites, but that doesn't mean much. We have to show on the pitch that we are better and that we really want to win," said attacking player Oscar Gloukh.