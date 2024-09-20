"A heartfelt wish"
Helene Fischer announces surprising project
Helene Fischer wants to open a new chapter in her music career and has announced a surprising new project that has long been a "heart's desire" of hers.
On November 1, her first children's album "Helene Fischer - Die schönsten Kinderlieder" will be released with well-known songs from "La-Le-Lu" to the summer vacation hit "Fliegerlied". And that's just the beginning.
Imaginative magic world
The 40-year-old is already planning a whole series of further albums, which will focus on lullabies, educational music and movement songs. The release will be accompanied by a lovingly designed sound book and animated videos in which Fischer, as a younger 3D version of herself, experiences adventures with friends and animals in an imaginative magical world.
Children's song pro
This new path may come as a surprise to her fans, but for the singer herself, the idea of producing children's songs was a long-cherished wish. "In recent years, I've had many opportunities to become a professional when it comes to children's songs," explains the enthusiastic mother. She has been sharing her life with her young daughter for several years now and has therefore become intensively involved in the world of children's music. "At some point, I thought to myself: why not put my own stamp on it and create something that inspires children and parents alike?"
As usual, Fischer is focusing on big dimensions. In addition to the album, an entire product world is to be created that not only accompanies young listeners musically, but also brings them closer to topics such as friendship, environmental awareness and tolerance in a playful way.
"Our children need a better future"
Just in time for World Children's Day on 20 September, Fischer made the project public and emphasized how important it is to her to convey not only joy but also values to children through music. "The world is facing many challenges and it is crucial that we work to give our children a better future," said Fischer. It is important to her that children grow up in a world that is open, tolerant and diverse. "We need to treat the environment and each other more responsibly."
The artist also has clear ideas about the current situation in Germany. She is committed to investing more in the education and care of children. "There is an urgent need for improvements in daycare centers and schools - from better childcare ratios to well-trained staff. It is our responsibility to invest more in the future of our children."
Is this the end of pop star Helene Fischer?
While Fischer is now immersed in the world of children's music, some fans may be asking themselves: Is this the end of the "old Helene" and her pop hits? But the singer gives the all-clear. "No, the well-known Helene will definitely be back," she assures us. She has already announced her comeback on the big stages for 2026: "I'm really looking forward to my 360° stadium tour!"
