Drama in Simmering
14-year-old girl dead: now the man has been charged after all!
A 14-year-old girl from Lower Austria was found dead in March in the apartment of a 26-year-old Afghan in Vienna-Simmering. At the time, the authorities communicated to the outside world that, unlike in the Leonie case, the man was not suspected of either a violation of the Narcotics Act or a sexual offense. What has now changed ...
"The 26-year-old is not listed as a suspect. There are no investigations on a criminal basis," a spokeswoman for the State Office of Criminal Investigation was quoted as saying in several media outlets in March. However, a criminal complaint has now been filed against the man, who reportedly has a criminal record, by the Vienna public prosecutor's office: not for sexual abuse, but for an offense under the Narcotics Act.
He faces up to three years in prison
The 26-year-old is alleged to have given the 14-year-old girl narcotics in addition to using them himself. The law states the following about the offense he is accused of: "Anyone who enables a minor to use narcotics by committing a criminal offense and who is of legal age and more than two years older than the minor shall be punished with imprisonment of up to three years."
The trial against the man before a single judge at the Vienna Regional Court is scheduled for October 24, as court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper.
Getting to know each other on Instagram
The case: The young Lower Austrian woman is said to have met the Afghan, who fled to Austria in 2015, on Instagram a few days before her death. She is believed to have contacted him that evening, he picked her up and drove her to her apartment. She died there that night from an overdose.
The host had informed the emergency services himself at the time. According to reports, he stated that there had been consensual sexual intercourse with the minor. In Austria, consensual sexual intercourse with over 14-year-olds is generally permitted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
