Vacation instead of politics
Before the election: Strache flies to Ibiza in a good mood
Austria goes to the polls next Sunday - had it not been for the Ibiza scandal with all its consequences, former Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache would perhaps still be playing a role in the FPÖ. But instead of having to fight for votes, the Viennese flew to the island of Ibiza on Thursday, which was so disastrous for him ...
The ex-FPÖ leader boarded the plane in Vienna at 3.55 p.m. bound for Ibiza in the best of moods. "He kept chatting with other passengers at the airport and on the plane. But at some point during the flight, he fell asleep," an eyewitness who was traveling on the same flight told the "Krone" interview.
A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for him to fly to the Spanish party island so shortly before a national election. Today, five years after the "Ibiza affair", Strache seems to care little about the domestic election campaign - instead, he was obviously looking forward to a good time on the island that changed his life. How the former Vice-Chancellor spends his vacation remains his secret. "Private is private," Strache asked Krone for understanding.
What happened back then
A look back: On May 17, 2019, "Spiegel" and "SZ" published the historic video, recorded in a villa in Ibiza. The main protagonists were FPÖ politicians Heinz-Christian Strache and Johann Gudenus, who talked to a fake Russian oligarch niece about how to take over the "Krone" and seize power.
Once the fateful evening became known, it blew up the Turquoise-Blue coalition around Strache and the then Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Strache had to resign and Gudenus also quickly disappeared from the scene.
Strache founded a party
However, Heinz-Christian Strache has not left politics altogether; with his party "Team HC Strache - Alliance for Austria", he wants to run again in the state and local council elections in Vienna in 2025. In his first attempt at the municipal elections in 2020, he failed to reach the five percent hurdle with 3.27 percent.
