"The one"
Aniston ex raves about his new fiancée
Justin Theroux was blown away when he saw his fiancée for the first time.
The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" actor, who was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018, met Nicole Brydon Bloom at a party.
After a friend predicted that he had found "the one", he took the first step and approached the 29-year-old actress.
"This is the one"
During an appearance on the "Drew Barrymore Show", Theroux gushed: "A friend of ours had some kind of party at his restaurant, a bar. The first impression was: Wow. And then a friend of mine who was there with me literally said: 'That's the one'. We hadn't even met yet. And I thought: 'She's so gorgeous'. So I went over and started talking and things like that and it developed from there."
Theroux only wants to play Cupid for Barrymore
With the romantic story stoked hope in his host Drew Barrymore. "This is happening!!! I go out all the time. I never meet anyone!" complained the actress, who is currently single. To which the 53-year-old replied: 'You have to hang out with me. I'll be your wingman. I'll hook you up. That's what we'll do."
The presenter then wanted to know how he knew he was serious about Nicole. "It's one of those things that just develops," replied the Hollywood star. However, he advised against dating apps: "It definitely has to be in real life. Don't rely on an app."
