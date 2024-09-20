Unclear rental agreement
Tenant was refunded 4000 euros
The recent case of a young woman from Vorarlberg shows that it is worth taking a closer look at the small print in tenancy agreements. She was supposed to pay operating costs in arrears - and ended up getting a lot more money back.
The young tenant had received an additional operating cost claim of almost 500 euros from her commercial landlady. The woman then contacted the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor to have her bill checked. And lo and behold: after a thorough examination of the rental agreement, the AK consumer protectors finally discovered that it did not even clearly regulate who had to pay the operating costs. The clauses were ineffective due to this lack of transparency - and consequently the tenant was not responsible for payment.
In the end, the young woman was in for a good surprise: not only was the additional claim waived, but all the operating costs she had paid since moving into the apartment in 2021 were also forfeited.
However, it took a while before she was refunded the money: This was because the tenant initially ignored the repayment requests. Because she refused to make any contact, the matter was handed over to a lawyer. In the end, the landlady paid back almost 4,000 euros via a reminder action and also had to bear the costs of the lawyer's intervention.
"This case shows once again that it is always worth contacting AK Vorarlberg if questions arise about utility bills," emphasizes Karin Hinteregger, Head of the Consumer Protection Department. "Because even if - as is very often the case - no inconsistencies come to light when checking the operating cost statement, this check provides certainty without any cost risk."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.