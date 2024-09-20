Tenant was refunded 4000 euros

The young tenant had received an additional operating cost claim of almost 500 euros from her commercial landlady. The woman then contacted the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor to have her bill checked. And lo and behold: after a thorough examination of the rental agreement, the AK consumer protectors finally discovered that it did not even clearly regulate who had to pay the operating costs. The clauses were ineffective due to this lack of transparency - and consequently the tenant was not responsible for payment.