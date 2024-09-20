Text message after murder: “Seen body yet?”

Victim: "Didn't recognize me"

On the stand, Heath Smylie described his stepdaughter as a "lovely little girl" - who had shot him in the shoulder as he walked through the door at home, unsuspecting. He managed to snatch the gun out of her hand: "She wasn't herself. I don't think she even recognized me!" Family psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Clark testified on the stand that he had previously treated Carly for mental health issues. She suffered from severe mood swings, dissociative behavior and heard voices. According to the expert, smoking pot had exacerbated her problems: "When her mother found out she was smoking pot, it triggered a mental health crisis in Carly."