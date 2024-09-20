Teen killed mother
Text message after murder: “Seen body yet?”
A disturbing murder case has shocked people in the USA: after a 14-year-old girl shot her mother dead, video surveillance footage shows the teenager calmly typing on her cell phone. She asked a friend via text message if she had ever seen a dead body - shortly afterwards she shot her stepfather.
It looks like harmless everyday life - which makes this scene even more shocking. Security camera video from the Smylie family home in Mississippi shows daughter Carly calmly typing on her cell phone as she enters the kitchen. The two family dogs are in tow. The 14-year-old appears completely emotionless in her blue Nirvana T-shirt. According to the indictment, she had killed her mother Ashley seconds earlier - with a pistol shot to the face.
Mother found out that teenager was smoking weed
The murder trial against the teenage girl with the baby face is currently shaking America. According to prosecutor Kathryn Newman, Carly allegedly decided to murder her mother and stepfather because they had discovered her "secret life": she secretly smoked marijuana. During the trial, the prosecution played the video of the girl walking out of the room with her stepfather's Magnum revolver behind her back.
In this post you can see the video and pictures of the victim and the suspects:
Stepfather lured home for attack
After the crime, she then allegedly texted her stepfather Heath from her mother's cell phone to come home immediately. While she waited, Carly texted a friend, "Come over, it's an emergency." Followed by "Have you ever seen a dead body? My mom is here!"
Victim: "Didn't recognize me"
On the stand, Heath Smylie described his stepdaughter as a "lovely little girl" - who had shot him in the shoulder as he walked through the door at home, unsuspecting. He managed to snatch the gun out of her hand: "She wasn't herself. I don't think she even recognized me!" Family psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Clark testified on the stand that he had previously treated Carly for mental health issues. She suffered from severe mood swings, dissociative behavior and heard voices. According to the expert, smoking pot had exacerbated her problems: "When her mother found out she was smoking pot, it triggered a mental health crisis in Carly."
The now 15-year-old defendant swears that she blacked out on the day of the crime and cannot remember anything to this day. Her defense lawyer therefore pleads insanity. The public prosecutor's office sees it differently. They have charged Carly as an adult and want to put her behind bars for life. The video was played by prosecutor Newman as evidence that the defendant "knew exactly what she was doing and even hid the gun behind her back because she knew there was a camera."
