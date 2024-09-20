Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Handle broke out

Climber fell 25 meters down the Traunstein

Nachrichten
20.09.2024 09:01

A grip broke: a tourist fell 20 to 25 meters during a climbing tour on the Traunstein. His companion was able to secure him, but he was still seriously injured. The Englishman was rescued by the Martin 3 emergency helicopter using a rope and flown to hospital.

comment0 Kommentare

On Thursday, a 51-year-old English national went climbing on the Traunstein with a 52-year-old woman from Germany. As they wanted to climb together for the first time, they planned the climbing route "Gmundnerweg" and the subsequent "Südwestgrat" on the Traunstein. Both were suitably equipped and sufficiently up to the climbing difficulty.

The Englishman was flown to Vöcklabruck by the "Martin 3". (Bild: Bergrettung Gmunden)
The Englishman was flown to Vöcklabruck by the "Martin 3".
(Bild: Bergrettung Gmunden)

It happened on the penultimate pitch
The climbers started the tour at around 2 p.m. and made good progress. At 5.40 pm, the 51-year-old climbed ahead on the 6th and therefore penultimate pitch of the "SW ridge" climbing tour. He was belayed by the 52-year-old using a 60-meter single rope and body belay. The last intermediate belay was about 15 meters after the belay station. As he was climbing about ten meters above the last intermediate belay, a hold unexpectedly broke off and he fell backwards, hitting the rock several times.

Woman held onto the belay device
The 52-year-old woman observed the fall and held the brake rope from the belay device firmly downwards. Due to the large fall height of 20 to 25 meters, the rope began to run through the belay device, causing the woman to sustain a minor injury to her right hand between her thumb and index finger. However, she was able to stop the fall.

Severe pain
The man came to rest at about the same height as her in the area of a tree and complained of severe pain all over his body. The woman alerted Gmunden Mountain Rescue, which subsequently alerted NAH Martin 3 and the Alpine Police. The climbers were quickly located by NAH Martin 3 and rescued using a rope. The 51-year-old was immediately taken to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck due to his serious injuries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf