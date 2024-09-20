Climber fell 25 meters down the Traunstein

It happened on the penultimate pitch

The climbers started the tour at around 2 p.m. and made good progress. At 5.40 pm, the 51-year-old climbed ahead on the 6th and therefore penultimate pitch of the "SW ridge" climbing tour. He was belayed by the 52-year-old using a 60-meter single rope and body belay. The last intermediate belay was about 15 meters after the belay station. As he was climbing about ten meters above the last intermediate belay, a hold unexpectedly broke off and he fell backwards, hitting the rock several times.