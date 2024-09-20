Social welfare expenditure for non-Austrians on the rise

"The SPÖ's fairy tale"

Issues such as the so-called "capping" (maximum payment for households) and stricter criteria for immigrants are not uncontroversial. And although our federal state is known to have the strictest requirements for the payment of social welfare, the latest figures from Linz have FP city councillor Michael Raml fuming once again: "They show that in recent years, unfortunately, far more than just skilled workers who are willing and able to work have immigrated to Linz. The Linz SPÖ's fairy tale about the influx of skilled workers may have sounded good to some romantics, but it remains a fairy tale."