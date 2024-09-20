Turbulence in the automotive world is making waves

While suppliers are feeling the direct effects of the difficulties in the automotive industry, there are also consequences for companies operating in other sectors. The Traun-based window manufacturer Internorm, for example, receives its flat glass from manufacturers who also supply the automotive industry. "Because things are not going so well at the moment, maintenance shutdowns for the plants are often brought forward," revealed company spokesperson Christian Klinger recently. Bottlenecks are possible: "We are not currently experiencing any."