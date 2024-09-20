"There are no words"
Drama in Ennstal: driver had over 1.5 per mille
There is deep sadness in Haus im Ennstal in Upper Styria, the home community of the boy who was killed in an accident on the B320 on Tuesday. The person who caused the accident, who was drunk behind the wheel, was only slightly injured.
"Lukas was a really nice guy. His mother is such a lovely woman, I know her well because she trained as a confectioner in my company. It's crazy what happened. I'm very, very sorry for the family," says Stefan Knapp, the mayor of Haus im Ennstal, finding hardly any words for the tragedy.
Fatal head-on collision
The 16-year-old from Upper Styria was riding his moped on the B320 on Tuesday evening when a car suddenly came towards him in his lane at Aich-Assach. The two vehicles collide, the teenager falls and suffers fatal injuries. The person who caused the accident escapes with minor injuries and is taken to hospital in Schladming.
That same evening, it emerged that the 28-year-old - also from the Liezen district - was heavily intoxicated: "We're talking about at least 1.5 per mille," Fritz Grundnig from the Styrian police headquarters told the "Krone" newspaper on Thursday. The man is now facing a prison sentence.
The whole town is deeply shocked. There are no right words in a situation like this anyway.
Stefan Knapp, Bürgermeister Haus i. E.
Bild: Sepp Pail
Number of alcohol-related accidents has risen in Styria
In the first quarter of this year, 88 alcohol-related accidents have already occurred in Styria, compared to 77 in the same period last year. The experts at Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) know how dangerous alcohol is in road traffic: "At 0.5 per mille, the risk of an accident doubles. At one per mille, it increases sevenfold, and at two per mille, it increases 35-fold," says Katharina Jaschinsky.
The VCÖ is vehemently committed to improving mobility services in the regions: "The number of alcohol-related accidents could be reduced with shared cabs or on-call buses." As offers such as these often fail due to lack of funding, the VCÖ suggests "earmarking part of the income from traffic fines".
Lukas leaves behind parents and two sisters
Lukas wanted to become an electrician. It all came too late for him and his family. The farewell service for the deceased will take place on Tuesday in Schladming. "The whole village is deeply saddened," says the head of the village. "There are no right words in a situation like this anyway."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
