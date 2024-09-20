Drama in Ennstal: driver had over 1.5 per mille

Number of alcohol-related accidents has risen in Styria

In the first quarter of this year, 88 alcohol-related accidents have already occurred in Styria, compared to 77 in the same period last year. The experts at Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) know how dangerous alcohol is in road traffic: "At 0.5 per mille, the risk of an accident doubles. At one per mille, it increases sevenfold, and at two per mille, it increases 35-fold," says Katharina Jaschinsky.