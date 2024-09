Why young Maibritt idolizes her Hollywood idol

Already anchored in the industry, but Maibritt wants to go further

After signing her first record deal abroad at the age of 18, Maibritt is forging much bigger plans with her new song "Hasta la Vista": "I'm inviting Arnold Schwarzenegger to sing a duet," she says confidently and - with words reminiscent of the cult phrase from a film in the Terminator series - wants to invite the Austrian acting legend to sing a duet.