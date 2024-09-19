Vorteilswelt
Charles shocked:

Moving message to victims of the flood disaster

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 14:05

In a moving message, King Charles III has expressed his deepest sympathy for the victims of the recent flood disaster in Central Europe, including Austria. 

The King and his wife, Queen Camilla, expressed their shock at the extent of the destruction caused by the floods. "My wife and I are deeply shocked and saddened by the destruction and devastation caused by the floods in Central Europe," wrote the monarch.

Close links
King Charles emphasized the close links many people in the UK have with the region and offered his deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones, their homes or their livelihoods. "My wife and I join them in offering our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods," said the King.

"Courage of the rescue services"
He expressed special thanks to the rescue services, who are working tirelessly to provide help and support to those affected. "We admire the courage and dedication of the emergency services across the region who have worked tirelessly to provide much-needed help to the countless people whose lives and property have been horribly destroyed," he added.

With this moving message, King Charles sends his condolences to the affected regions and shows that the people of Central Europe are not alone at this difficult time. 

The message is signed "Charles R" (the "R" stands for the Latin word Rex, meaning king). This is a sign that Charles has personally authorized the message. The British king is considered to be extremely environmentally aware and has been warning of the consequences of climate change for many years.

Death toll has risen
The death toll from the flood disaster in Europe has risen to at least 23, including five in Lower Austria. A fifth death has also been confirmed in the Czech Republic, said Interior Minister Vit Rakusan. Eight people were still missing in the country, including the occupants of a car that was swept away by a swollen river.

In the flood areas from Poland to Austria, the emergency services were still battling with masses of water in many places.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

