What has happened to the three-spined stickleback?

The cause of the decline is still unclear

The nets caught everything Lake Constance has to offer in terms of fish - pike, zander, perch, whitefish, roach, catfish, lake trout, etc. - but the dominant species was the common perch. -However, the dominant species of recent years was only found sporadically: the stickleback. "We caught hundreds of sticklebacks during the last fishing trips, now there are less than 50 in total," says Alexander Brinker, Head of the Fisheries Research Center. In view of the fact that sticklebacks made up more than 90 percent of the fish stock in open water at the beginning of the year, this is a veritable sensation.