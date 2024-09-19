Father blames robbery on 14-year-old son

Tobacconist suffers from "massive after-effects"

The two boys do the same; the trial, which was scheduled to last two days, can now be shortened considerably. This is because witnesses and victims are no longer needed - a relief in view of the psychological strain on some of them. The victim representative of a tobacconist speaks of "massive after-effects" suffered by his client. Not only did she lose her job due to sick leave after the robbery, she also had to take medication to sleep and for anxiety. "She is proud of herself that she can go back to a tobacconist's at all," the lawyer explains.