Women save 41 percent less than men

"There is a 'gender savings gap'"

Patricia Kasandziev, Member of the Management Board for Market & Digitalization at bank99: "Women are at a major disadvantage when it comes to saving, as several factors often come together: lower income, more part-time work, living alone more often, single parenthood, significantly less financial knowledge. As a result, they also use less profitable forms of saving and investment. There is a real 'gender savings gap'. A look at the savings amounts between the sexes reveals a difference of 41 percent. Even part-time employment reduces savings opportunities by a third - and this affects half of all women in Austria. The risk of poverty in old age is therefore significantly higher for them. As bank99, we want to do our utmost and provide targeted information with personal advice."