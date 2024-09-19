On drugs
The 22-year-old car driver caught the attention of police officers after he made some breakneck overtaking maneuvers at around 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday. He eventually hit a high-voltage pylon and ended up in a field. Suspicion of drugs!
Officers from the Lienz police station carried out speed checks on the Drautalbundesstraße at around 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday. One driver caught their eye: despite the ban on overtaking, the car driver overtook a truck. As it was not possible to stop for traffic reasons, the officers took up the pursuit.
The car eventually left the road, hit a high-voltage pylon and then came to a standstill in a field.
In the meantime, the driver overtook numerous other vehicles at breakneck speed. Finally, the car left the road, hit a high-voltage pylon and then came to a standstill in a field, according to the investigators.
Serious material damage to the vehicle
The 22-year-old local driver and his 21-year-old Austrian co-driver stated that they were uninjured. They were taken to Lienz Hospital for a check-up. The vehicle sustained serious material damage.
The 22-year-old showed symptoms of drug impairment, which is why he was presented to the responsible doctor. He was classified by the doctor as unfit to drive.
"The 22-year-old showed symptoms of drug impairment, which is why he was brought before the responsible doctor. He was classified by the doctor as unfit to drive," said the executive.
But that's not all: the Austrian is not in possession of a driving license and had started the car without the knowledge of the owner of the registration.
