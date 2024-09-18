Vorteilswelt
0:3 in Prague

Grading: Six maximum penalties for Salzburg

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 22:38

FC Salzburg completely fluffed their Champions League opener and lost 3-0 away to Sparta Prague. Six players of the Austrian runners-up had a pitch-black day. The "Krone" editors Christoph Nister and Philip Kirchtag graded the Mozart city team on site.

The "Krone" reports from Prague

Janis Blaswich: Grade 2
At 0:1, the captain had the ball deflected into the middle. 

Amar Dedic: Grade 3
The right-back repeatedly made mistakes. However, he fought vehemently against the impending defeat.

Kamil Piatkowski: 1
He had a pitch-black day! The 0:3 is all down to him.

Hendry Blank: Grade 2
On his debut in the Champions League, he hardly looked more confident than his Polish teammate.

John Mellberg: Grade 1
The Swede also made his debut. It was also a botched performance for him, which his coach Pep Lijnders put an end to at the break.

Nicolas Capaldo: Grade 2
As the oldest outfield player in the starting eleven, he should have led the way. But the "Gaucho" was ineffective.

OUR GRADING KEY:

Grade 6 = Team ready

Grade 5 = Very strong

Grade 4 = Strong

Grade 3 = Average

Grade 2 = weak

Note 1 = Not his day.

Note 0 = Used too briefly

Stefan Bajcetic: Grade 3
The new signing from Liverpool FC was a bright spot in his first game for Salzburg! In midfield, he took control of the game right from the start. After 60 minutes, however, he was exhausted. 

Stefan Bajcetic was a bright spot.
Stefan Bajcetic was a bright spot.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Bobby Clark: Grade 1
Like Bajcetic, it was the Englishman's first time in a Bulls match. Right at the start, the million-euro purchase took his eyes off Kairinen at 0:1. In his first appearance since April, however, he looked like a foreign body!

Dorgeles Nene: 2
The attacker tried hard, but was unlucky. Overall, he fell far short of his potential.

Moussa Yeo: Grade 1
The Malian lost the ball before the 0:1 and was completely ineffective in attack. 

Nene and Yeo were without luck or impact.
Nene and Yeo were without luck or impact.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Oscar Gloukh: Grade 1
He forgot his genius in the dressing room!

Mamady Diambou: Grade 1
Right back? That's definitely not his position. Not even as a substitute.

Karim Konate: Grade 2
Remained largely pale on his comeback.

Adam Daghim: Grade 2
The 18-year-old made no impact.

Lucas Gourna-Douath: Grade 3
The Frenchman fitted in well. He picked up a yellow card for the sixth time in his ninth game of the season.

Petar Ratkov: Grade 0
  was used briefly. 



This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
Folgen Sie uns auf