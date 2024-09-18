Automatically memorized draft

Vorteilswelt
18.09.2024 17:24

He is regarded as one of the most likeable Formula 1 drivers of recent years, has been able to make up for the odd driving mistake with his disarming smile and has even won eight Grands Prix - but after the race in Singapore next weekend, Daniel Ricciardo's career in Formula 1 will be over (for now?)!

At least that's what Sky expert Ralf Schumacher claims to have learned: "Singapore will be Ricciardo's last race, and then Liam Lawson will get his chance (at Racing Bulls, ed.)."

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Logical according to team policy
This is also a completely logical development in line with the team policy of the Red Bull Racing junior team, as the Racing Bulls, formerly known as Toro Rosso or Scuderia Alphatauri, have always been designed as an entry-level racing team for young drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
(Bild: APA/AFP/Martin KEEP)

A Red Bull "home-grown" driver himself
Although Ricciardo is also more or less a Red Bull "home-grown" driver, his Formula 1 beginnings as a test and reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso (2009!) date back many years.

His comeback at Alphatauri after less successful stints at Renault and McLaren has not been a resounding success in the past one and a half years - at least not resounding enough from the team's point of view to be able to continue to deny the promising New Zealander Lawson from Red Bull's junior program a seat.

Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo
Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo
(Bild: 2024 Getty Images)

Ricciardo behind teammate Tsunoda in the drivers' championship
In the current world championship season, Ricciardo is currently in 14th place in the drivers' standings with 12 points, which puts him 10 points or two places behind his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. Apart from the fact that the Japanese driver is 11 years younger than Ricciardo, this is hardly an argument for possibly "sacrificing" the Japanese driver for Lawson instead of the Australian ...

Hannes Maierhofer
