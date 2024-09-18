Expert convinced:
Automatically memorized draft
He is regarded as one of the most likeable Formula 1 drivers of recent years, has been able to make up for the odd driving mistake with his disarming smile and has even won eight Grands Prix - but after the race in Singapore next weekend, Daniel Ricciardo's career in Formula 1 will be over (for now?)!
At least that's what Sky expert Ralf Schumacher claims to have learned: "Singapore will be Ricciardo's last race, and then Liam Lawson will get his chance (at Racing Bulls, ed.)."
Logical according to team policy
This is also a completely logical development in line with the team policy of the Red Bull Racing junior team, as the Racing Bulls, formerly known as Toro Rosso or Scuderia Alphatauri, have always been designed as an entry-level racing team for young drivers.
A Red Bull "home-grown" driver himself
Although Ricciardo is also more or less a Red Bull "home-grown" driver, his Formula 1 beginnings as a test and reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso (2009!) date back many years.
His comeback at Alphatauri after less successful stints at Renault and McLaren has not been a resounding success in the past one and a half years - at least not resounding enough from the team's point of view to be able to continue to deny the promising New Zealander Lawson from Red Bull's junior program a seat.
Ricciardo behind teammate Tsunoda in the drivers' championship
In the current world championship season, Ricciardo is currently in 14th place in the drivers' standings with 12 points, which puts him 10 points or two places behind his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. Apart from the fact that the Japanese driver is 11 years younger than Ricciardo, this is hardly an argument for possibly "sacrificing" the Japanese driver for Lawson instead of the Australian ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.