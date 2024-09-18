Automatically memorized draft

Ricciardo behind teammate Tsunoda in the drivers' championship

In the current world championship season, Ricciardo is currently in 14th place in the drivers' standings with 12 points, which puts him 10 points or two places behind his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. Apart from the fact that the Japanese driver is 11 years younger than Ricciardo, this is hardly an argument for possibly "sacrificing" the Japanese driver for Lawson instead of the Australian ...