Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New wave of attacks?

Lebanon now fears a major wave of Israeli attacks

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 16:17

There is now a sense of alarm in Lebanon: following the pager attack presumably coordinated by Israel, there are renewed reports of explosions. Once again, electronic devices such as pagers and radios are said to have been involved. 

comment0 Kommentare

Fears of a major wave of attacks have already spread in Beirut. The devices that exploded on Wednesday are once again likely to be radio receivers such as pagers, walkie-talkies and radios. Videos and pictures on social networks suggest that this is once again a large-scale operation.

The well-connected journalist Barak Ravid reported that the devices now exploding were already part of the emergency communications. He referred to two anonymous sources.

Shortly before the first explosions on Tuesday, the head of the government's emergency committee, Nasser Yassin, told the Lebanese news agency NNA: "We have presented possible scenarios in the event of widespread Israeli attacks."

Preparations are being made for a major attack, but the extent of the current explosions is still unclear. Yassin said that the Ministry of Education had presented a list of around 100 schools that could serve as emergency shelters. They are currently being equipped with the bare essentials. Many hospitals have been completely overcrowded since Tuesday.

Food for three months
According to government information, food reserves in Lebanon are currently sufficient for more than three months. In addition, the government is in contact with the United Nations World Food Program, among others, to ensure the provision of 50,000 food packages for displaced families.

The pagers were completely shredded in the attack. (Bild: AFP)
The pagers were completely shredded in the attack.
(Bild: AFP)

Hezbollah blamed Israel for the explosions of the radio receivers and announced retaliation. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian described the action as a "disgrace" on the part of the West. Israel has not yet publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Around 2,800 people were injured and several people were killed in the so-called pager explosions in Lebanon. Among the injured were numerous members of the pro-Iranian Shiite organization Hezbollah. 

What could happen next?
Political and military observers saw the first coordinated attack as part of a larger plan. At the moment, the exploding pagers have paralyzed parts of the communication, experts are certain. This would prepare the ground for a large-scale attack. The new explosions on Wednesday support this assumption.

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamist Hamas almost a year ago, there have also been military confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah on an almost daily basis. There are concerns that the conflict could escalate further.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf