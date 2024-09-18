New wave of attacks?
Lebanon now fears a major wave of Israeli attacks
There is now a sense of alarm in Lebanon: following the pager attack presumably coordinated by Israel, there are renewed reports of explosions. Once again, electronic devices such as pagers and radios are said to have been involved.
Fears of a major wave of attacks have already spread in Beirut. The devices that exploded on Wednesday are once again likely to be radio receivers such as pagers, walkie-talkies and radios. Videos and pictures on social networks suggest that this is once again a large-scale operation.
The well-connected journalist Barak Ravid reported that the devices now exploding were already part of the emergency communications. He referred to two anonymous sources.
Shortly before the first explosions on Tuesday, the head of the government's emergency committee, Nasser Yassin, told the Lebanese news agency NNA: "We have presented possible scenarios in the event of widespread Israeli attacks."
Preparations are being made for a major attack, but the extent of the current explosions is still unclear. Yassin said that the Ministry of Education had presented a list of around 100 schools that could serve as emergency shelters. They are currently being equipped with the bare essentials. Many hospitals have been completely overcrowded since Tuesday.
Food for three months
According to government information, food reserves in Lebanon are currently sufficient for more than three months. In addition, the government is in contact with the United Nations World Food Program, among others, to ensure the provision of 50,000 food packages for displaced families.
Hezbollah blamed Israel for the explosions of the radio receivers and announced retaliation. Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian described the action as a "disgrace" on the part of the West. Israel has not yet publicly claimed responsibility for the attack.
Around 2,800 people were injured and several people were killed in the so-called pager explosions in Lebanon. Among the injured were numerous members of the pro-Iranian Shiite organization Hezbollah.
What could happen next?
Political and military observers saw the first coordinated attack as part of a larger plan. At the moment, the exploding pagers have paralyzed parts of the communication, experts are certain. This would prepare the ground for a large-scale attack. The new explosions on Wednesday support this assumption.
Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamist Hamas almost a year ago, there have also been military confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah on an almost daily basis. There are concerns that the conflict could escalate further.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
