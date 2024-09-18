Well, cheers! Sturm must drop main sponsor

At home in Graz, Sturm head coach Christian Ilzer spoke of a "mixture of euphoria, anticipation and tension" ahead of the first match in the top flight for himself and the club in 23 years. "But we're well prepared, we've delivered an exceptional performance for the Champions League over the past year and now we want to compete at this level. We are happy to take on this challenge, we want to make the most of every single game. Brest finished third in France, they are an unpleasant opponent. But we also want to be unpleasant. It's the biggest stage, the whole world is watching. Some fans will be asking themselves who Sturm Graz are on Thursday. It's our job to show that Sturm is a team that plays very aggressive soccer and can hold its own at this level."