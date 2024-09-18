Before the start of the premier league
Well, cheers! Sturm must drop main sponsor
Storm in France! Austria's soccer champions start their Champions League campaign on Thursday away at Stade Brest (the game will be played at the alternative stadium in Guingamp). However, the journey for Christian Ilzer and his men did not go entirely smoothly - the club also had "problems" with main sponsor Puntigamer before the match in France.
The Sturm bus with the squad and support staff on board arrived at Thalerhof airport right on time at midday. They didn't think they would have to wait much longer on home soil, as the "Avantiair" plane missed its slot, didn't take off from Graz until around 4 p.m. and also had to take a longer route including a refueling stop.
In the early hours of the morning, the first plane had already taken off for Saint-Brieuc airport with journalists, fans, youth coaches around icon Mario Haas, officials and the entire Blacks Youth League team. Here, everything went like clockwork. At the airport not far from the coast of the English Channel, however, all the players from Graz were surprised when they landed that there are even smaller airports than the Thalerhof at home...
At home in Graz, Sturm head coach Christian Ilzer spoke of a "mixture of euphoria, anticipation and tension" ahead of the first match in the top flight for himself and the club in 23 years. "But we're well prepared, we've delivered an exceptional performance for the Champions League over the past year and now we want to compete at this level. We are happy to take on this challenge, we want to make the most of every single game. Brest finished third in France, they are an unpleasant opponent. But we also want to be unpleasant. It's the biggest stage, the whole world is watching. Some fans will be asking themselves who Sturm Graz are on Thursday. It's our job to show that Sturm is a team that plays very aggressive soccer and can hold its own at this level."
The problems that Brest will pose for Christian Ilzer's men will be revealed on Thursday at 9pm. In any case, the club already had its problems to sort out in advance. For example, they only found out at very short notice that beer advertising on shirts is not allowed in the Champions League in France. This posed a problem for "Puntigamer", which is emblazoned on the Sturm chest. So a quick change of plans was made and a company was commissioned to quickly redesign the black jerseys. In the evening, the "Samma Sturm", already common on fan shirts, was painstakingly picked out shirt by shirt instead of the Puntigamer lettering.
