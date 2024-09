Knife threatener stood against the wall after arrest

Scenes like in a thriller took place on Tuesday at 2 pm at the Südbahnhofmarkt in Linz. Officers from the rapid intervention group and the riot unit had arrived with two minibuses to arrest a stateless man (23) from Linz. The suspect was handcuffed. Two police officers restrained the man by leaning him against the wall of a building in Krankenhausstraße until he was taken away. The incident caused quite a stir, as it had happened in broad daylight next to a children's playground.