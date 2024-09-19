Vorteilswelt
"Stay longer"

Tirol launches campaign to recruit skilled workers

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 14:00

Please come to stay! Tyrol - like so many other regions - is running out of skilled workers. For this reason, a campaign is now being launched from mid-September to show Tyrol as an attractive place to live and work. Target group: 20-35-year-olds from Germany, Switzerland and the rest of Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

"Stay longer" is the slogan of the new Lebensraum Tirol Group campaign commissioned by Provincial Governor Anton Mattle (VP). Its aim: to attract skilled workers from abroad. Because, as Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, AMS Managing Director, knows: "The current shortage will increase significantly due to waves of retirements. Tyrol should be made attractive to future skilled workers as a great place to live with excellent healthcare, education and a wide range of leisure activities."

Zitat Icon

It is clear to everyone: without external support, we will not be able to secure our prosperity, maintain our social and healthcare system and continue our economic success.

LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP)

The target group is 20 to 35-year-olds - initially from the other federal states, Germany and Switzerland, and later also from other EU countries. The campaign will start in mid-September for two years and will mainly take place online. The website willkommen.tirol was created especially for this purpose. From there, you will be redirected to job platforms.

Zitat Icon

The shortage of skilled workers is being felt massively in Tirol. The new program can support Tyrolean companies in their employer branding and attract international talent to Tyrol as a location.

LR Mario Gerber (ÖVP)

Outside the digital world, posters will be used to advertise in Tyrol's tourist strongholds during the winter season.

Welcome to Tirol: package for employees
The Tirol brand provides employers with license-free image material for so-called employer branding (presentation of a company as an attractive employer).

Zitat Icon

The aim of the program is to raise the profile of Tirol as an attractive place to work and live in the long term. Our focus is on the science, tourism and hospitality professions.

Matthias Pöschl, Geschäftsleitung Lebensraum Tirol Gruppe

The "Welcome Package Tirol" is also available in German or English: it contains regional information from the tourism association, costs 19.90 euros and can be presented to new employees.

Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
