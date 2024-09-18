SPÖ steps up the pace: “Out with criminals!”

Over 13,000 applications, 1240 deportations

Apart from asylum seekers with criminal convictions, who often remain in Austria according to Fürst, the returns of migrants to safe third countries, where they were first registered, are also too poor. There were 13,558 applications in Austria compared to 1240 deportations (see chart). "In 1240 cases, repatriation had to be carried out, the rest left the country of their own accord", according to the statement from the minister's office. Postscript: "In Austria, the election campaign is on pause due to the flood disaster, but this does not seem to apply in Burgenland."