Extra kilometers wait
Almost all ÖSV luggage missing after strike
Argentina's pilots went on strike on September 13 and 14 - with serious consequences for the ÖSV team. First the technical ladies were stuck in Usuhaia with beer, coffee and croissants, now almost all the equipment of the men's ski team, who also flew back to Europe on Sunday, is missing.
Early Tuesday morning, the Airbus A330-200 of Aerolinas Argentinas with the ÖSV technical girls around Kathi Liensberger finally touched down in Rome-Fiumicino after a delay of several days due to the strike. While the 27-year-old Göfner went straight on to Sicily, where she will take a short but well-deserved break after the intensive four-week training camp in Argentina.
The ÖSV service staff also deserve it. But that won't happen for the time being. The reason for this is that not only the women, but also the men's group with the Tyroleans Joshua Sturm, Kilian Pramstaller and Dominik Raschner as well as the Vorarlbergers Moritz Zudrell, Jakob Greber, Noel Zwischenbrugger, Patrick Feurstein and Christian Hirschbühl have now been able to return to Europe. However, most of the luggage is still missing for both the women and the men.
"Out of 45 ski bags, only two have come with us," reveals Niklas Skaardal, who is looking after Greber and Zudrell's head bibs. "Where they are at the moment and when they will land in Rome is still completely unclear." When the time comes, the ÖSV service crew will set off for Rome again in four VW buses to pick up the equipment, which weighs several tons, and bring it home...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.