America’s “Boss” Bruce Springsteen turns 75

However, his first two albums after signing a record deal sold only moderately - it was "Born To Run" that made him a global star in 1975. Around ten years later came "Born In The U.S.A.", which sold more than 30 million copies. Many politicians, including Republican President Ronald Reagan, liked to interpret the title song as a patriotic hymn to the USA, although it was and still is a bitter reckoning with the Vietnam War.

Always political

Springsteen, who is married for the second time and has three children and a grandchild, has always been political. He has regularly campaigned for the Democrats for decades. "I'm the president, but he's the boss," Barack Obama once said during his time in office. The two remain close friends to this day and have published books and podcasts together.