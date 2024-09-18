Good news:
Princess Kate back at work after chemo
Relief in the kingdom: after completing her cancer treatment, Princess Kate, Princess of Wales, has returned to work.
According to the Court Circular, the official report on the royal family's activities, the 42-year-old princess chaired a meeting at Windsor Castle to talk about her early childhood project.
She met with staff from her Center for Early Childhood as well as staff from Kensington Palace.
Meeting at Windsor Castle
The entry in Tuesday's Court Circular reads: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of The Prince and Princess of Wales's Royal Trust, held an early years meeting at Windsor Castle this afternoon." This marks her first official return to work since her health challenges began.
Gradual return
Back on September 9, Princess Kate announced in a lovely video message that she had completed her chemotherapy. She made her cancer diagnosis public on March 22. The Princess is now expected to gradually resume official appointments over the coming months.
"Focus on staying cancer free"
This first meeting at Windsor Castle is the first to be recorded in the court newsletter since she had to withdraw from the public eye at the beginning of the year for health reasons. Now the Princess is looking forward to resuming her duties on a limited basis.
"My focus now is to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live from day to day," she emphasized in her video message.
