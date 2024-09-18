Axe murder: On Monday there was an empty seat at school

And what is known about the alleged perpetrator? Well, as the "Steirerkrone" learned from law enforcement sources, R. first attended the Körner Kapfenberg secondary school and then the Kapfenberg polytechnic school. "He had been completely inconspicuous until then", they say, "in the first week of lessons after the vacations he was still quite normal in class." But on Monday, the day of the incident, the 14-year-old was absent from the polytechnic. No reason given.