Western and cowboy feeling in the middle of Burgenland

New dancers wanted!

On Saturday, the troupe, which can also be booked for weddings, balls and various parties, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary at the Parkhotel Neubauer in Bad Sauerbrunn with live music, show acts and a big party: "New members of all ages are always welcome. Even without a dance partner, because you don't need one here. No special qualifications are required - apart from a sense of rhythm and a love of movement."