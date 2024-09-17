Vorteilswelt
Highlight draws closer

“Jugend & Beruf” once again welcomes record number of exhibitors

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 14:30

Continue school or do an apprenticeship? Start an apprenticeship with a school-leaving certificate? Go to university after leaving school? There are many questions that young people ask themselves. Many answers can be found at the "Jugend & Beruf" trade fair in Wels, which takes place from October 2 to 5.

Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, calls it "the flagship in terms of career guidance". "The go-to maker for future career choices," says Markus Achleitner, Upper Austrian Councillor for Economic Affairs. What are they talking about? The "Jugend & Beruf" trade fair, which will be held in Wels from October 2 to 5.

Markus Achleitner, Upper Austrian Councillor for Economic Affairs, and Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, are also looking forward to the event. (Bild: WK OÖ/Röbl)
Markus Achleitner, Upper Austrian Councillor for Economic Affairs, and Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, are also looking forward to the event.
(Bild: WK OÖ/Röbl)

And the highlight presented by the "Krone" can already look forward to a record number of exhibitors: last year's record was 341 participants who presented their advantages at the trade fair stands, this year there are even 344 who will be competing for the favor of young people.

"Covering the entire range"
From training companies and schools to universities and universities of applied sciences - "we cover the whole range when it comes to where to go," says Hummer. Preparatory workshops are already underway in schools. More than 2,000 pupils have already registered, and the trend is rising.

At the same time, there is also the DIGI fair, which was developed during the coronavirus pandemic and is attended by many as preparation for the real fair. Anyone can go to digi.jugendundberuf.info to pick their personal favorites while visiting the digital trade fair stands before heading to Wels.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
