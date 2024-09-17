"Must set a limit"
No more at the age of 30? Man City professional sounds the alarm
More and more footballers are voicing their displeasure at the far too full fixture list. Now Manchester City kicker Manuel Akanji is also making people sit up and take notice. Is he perhaps even drawing a line at the age of 30?
"It's so hard," Akanji is quoted as saying by several English media outlets. In extreme cases, Manchester City have 70 (!) games this season. "You don't just have to think about the current season, but also about next season. Let's say we win the league or the cup and then reach the final of the Club World Cup - three weeks later we're back in the Community Shield," says the 29-year-old. "When should we go on vacation?"
There will be no break in the winter either. "If we're lucky, we'll get a two-week break and then we'll have to start the next season again. The World Cup is in the summer of 2026. There's no end to it."
More injuries
And Akanji is sounding the alarm! "At a certain point, you'll simply be too exhausted to play any more games. And then injuries will definitely come. We train as hard as possible and are fit - but there has to be a limit," he demands. With a wink, he adds: "Maybe I'll stop at 30!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.