"Must set a limit"

No more at the age of 30? Man City professional sounds the alarm

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 11:56

More and more footballers are voicing their displeasure at the far too full fixture list. Now Manchester City kicker Manuel Akanji is also making people sit up and take notice. Is he perhaps even drawing a line at the age of 30?

"It's so hard," Akanji is quoted as saying by several English media outlets. In extreme cases, Manchester City have 70 (!) games this season. "You don't just have to think about the current season, but also about next season. Let's say we win the league or the cup and then reach the final of the Club World Cup - three weeks later we're back in the Community Shield," says the 29-year-old. "When should we go on vacation?"

Manuel Akanji (Bild: AFP/APA/JUSTIN TALLIS)
Manuel Akanji
(Bild: AFP/APA/JUSTIN TALLIS)

There will be no break in the winter either. "If we're lucky, we'll get a two-week break and then we'll have to start the next season again. The World Cup is in the summer of 2026. There's no end to it."

More injuries 
And Akanji is sounding the alarm! "At a certain point, you'll simply be too exhausted to play any more games. And then injuries will definitely come. We train as hard as possible and are fit - but there has to be a limit," he demands. With a wink, he adds: "Maybe I'll stop at 30!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

