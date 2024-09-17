No more at the age of 30? Man City professional sounds the alarm

"It's so hard," Akanji is quoted as saying by several English media outlets. In extreme cases, Manchester City have 70 (!) games this season. "You don't just have to think about the current season, but also about next season. Let's say we win the league or the cup and then reach the final of the Club World Cup - three weeks later we're back in the Community Shield," says the 29-year-old. "When should we go on vacation?"