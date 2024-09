The “Terminator” paid tribute to his “Superman”

"Governor Josef Krainer was a good politician, but he was even better as a servant. He was the best servant of the people!" When Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about his friend who died in 2016, he is not sparing with his words of praise. After all, the Styrian governor, who was in office from 1980 to 1996, inspired him to go into politics. "He held consultation days and was an inspiration. The people of Styria came to him with requests, complaints and praise, he knew everyone by name."