Sailing
Alinghi earns point in semi-final against Britannia
Alinghi Red Bull keeps its hopes alive in the Louis Vuitton Cup off Barcelona! The Swiss team reduced the deficit to 1:4 in the semi-final against Team Britannia in light winds on Monday.
Until almost halfway through the original distance, which was shortened at short notice due to light winds, Alinghi's exit from the "best of 9" qualifying round, which will determine Team New Zealand's challenger for the America's Cup, seemed sealed.
The wind has died down to a breeze
The Swiss boat, supported by Austria's Olympic champions Roman Hagara and Hans-Peter Steinacher, was over 40 seconds behind at one point. But then the crew with skipper Ben Ainslie made a rare mistake and the wind, which had turned into a breeze, caused the British yacht to practically come to a standstill.
Britannia did manage to "fly" again, but the wind strength dropped again, so that both boats chugged towards the finish line at speeds of five to ten knots - and Alinghi Red Bull still remained within the permitted time limit.
Sixth regatta had to be canceled
In the second semi-final, the trailing outsider also took advantage of the flat conditions to win for the first time. However, like Alinghi, American Magic trailed the Italian team Luna Rossa 1:4.
The planned sixth regatta off the coast of Barcelona had to be finally canceled early Monday evening after several attempts, as the weak wind made another race impossible. The Louis Vuitton Cup is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
