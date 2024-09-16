Prison this time
Can’t leave it alone: Third sentence for stalker
Back in January 2023, a well-known Viennese DJ broke up with his 27-year-old girlfriend. And the young woman doesn't seem to be able to cope well with this. This is the third time she has stood trial for stalking the 33-year-old - now she has to go to prison.
A well-known Viennese DJ was with the 27-year-old for a year and a half. "I would never have thought she was like that at first," he told the Krone newspaper in Vienna's Landl district. It was only when he finally ended the relationship that the young woman showed her true colors: Thousands and thousands of calls and emails, she kept turning up at the 33-year-old's home. The Viennese woman simply could not accept the break-up.
350 calls a day
Even the two previous convictions she has since collected for stalking the DJ don't seem to help - the last one was only in March. Because just two months later, his cell phone was ringing incessantly again. On June 10, there were an incredible 350 (!) calls.
Ex-girlfriend even reported the victim
So the 27-year-old is back in front of the judge: "I don't deny that I called him", she pleads partially guilty. She justifies her violation of all instructions by stating that she only sought contact because of his threats. The ongoing violence even prompted her to press charges against him ...
To stay in contact with him, victim's representative Nikolaus Rast is certain. And his client holds no grudges either: "I don't think it makes sense to keep her locked up. That won't help. She needs therapy."
Court psychiatrist Peter Hofmann has already examined the young woman and has come to the conclusion that this is a case of "her emotionally fanatical behavior", "which is why she is prepared to act out again. It is obvious that she has become emotionally involved in this relationship, its failure and her grievance."
"Nothing is mitigating"
Despite the DJ's demand that his ex-girlfriend not be sentenced to prison, Judge Wolfgang Etl sentenced her to nine months in prison. Because, "nothing is mitigating." The third time is simply no longer a conditional sentence. The 27-year-old accepts the sentence. For this time at least, the Viennese will have peace of mind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.