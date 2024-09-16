Can’t leave it alone: Third sentence for stalker

A well-known Viennese DJ was with the 27-year-old for a year and a half. "I would never have thought she was like that at first," he told the Krone newspaper in Vienna's Landl district. It was only when he finally ended the relationship that the young woman showed her true colors: Thousands and thousands of calls and emails, she kept turning up at the 33-year-old's home. The Viennese woman simply could not accept the break-up.