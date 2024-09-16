Deployment to the limits of nerves and dam breakage

Yard soaked back then

Back then, during the floods in 2002, it was "Hof unter" (yard under water), the place was completely flooded. Since then, they have been prepared: Sandbags, tarpaulins and tarpaulins for the courtyard gate as well as a submersible pump are ready, and water backflow flaps have also been installed since then. Even all of this was not enough this time and the fire departments not only fought to protect the building, but also to prevent the dam on the nearby Thaya River from breaking. "If it had broken, everything would have been over," emphasizes the 61-year-old.